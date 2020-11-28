Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,873 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.94% of Kimball Electronics worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

