Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.55% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.