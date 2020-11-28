Royce & Associates LP Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.49% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

