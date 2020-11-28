Royce & Associates LP Has $9.66 Million Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 324.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 139.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 725,564 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $23,645,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after buying an additional 536,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $18,968,000.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

