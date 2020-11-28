Royce & Associates LP Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.25% of Transcat worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $236.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.