Royce & Associates LP Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.50% of InterDigital worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth $301,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.