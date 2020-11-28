Royce & Associates LP Has $11.05 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

