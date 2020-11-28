Royce & Associates LP Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,488 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.40% of ArcBest worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

