Royce & Associates LP Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.24% of Everbridge worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.52 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $843,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $204,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

