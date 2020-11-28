Royce & Associates LP Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.23% of SmileDirectClub worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,976,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,156. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

SDC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

