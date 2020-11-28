Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,906 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.41% of Bristow Group worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 119,095 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,503,615 shares of company stock worth $34,782,003 in the last ninety days.

Shares of VTOL opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

