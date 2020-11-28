Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,587 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.