Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.87% of PGT Innovations worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 51.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 41.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 472,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

