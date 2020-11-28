Royce & Associates LP Buys 17,300 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.