Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 112,600 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of The Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 1,398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $138.58 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

