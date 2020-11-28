Royce & Associates LP Acquires 85,316 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,316 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.99% of Infinera worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,974 shares of company stock worth $1,090,041. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

