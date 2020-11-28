Royce & Associates LP Acquires 7,878 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.84% of Livent worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.