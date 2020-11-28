Royce & Associates LP Acquires 67,483 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of IntriCon worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIN. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 55.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 44.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

