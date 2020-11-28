Royce & Associates LP Acquires 27,739 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.52% of MYR Group worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $871.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,085. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.