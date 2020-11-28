Royce & Associates LP Acquires 27,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.28% of MasTec worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 52.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 150.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $57.81 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

