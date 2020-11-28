Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Petrofac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.