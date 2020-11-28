Roth Capital Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $70.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

