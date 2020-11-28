Robert W. Baird Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.77.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $261.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

