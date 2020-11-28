Robert W. Baird Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.77.
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $261.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.