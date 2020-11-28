RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.21). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.