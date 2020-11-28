Reviewing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25%

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and United Health Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 13.28 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -10.94 United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Scientific and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats United Health Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

