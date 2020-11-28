Reviewing Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 184.38 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -10.52 Relay Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Relay Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Translate Bio and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 60.94%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46% Relay Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Translate Bio beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

