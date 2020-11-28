Reviewing Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) & AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tongxin International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tongxin International and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Volvo (publ) 1 3 3 1 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tongxin International has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tongxin International and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $45.71 billion 1.04 $3.79 billion $1.87 12.51

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Tongxin International.

Profitability

This table compares Tongxin International and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 4.89% 11.92% 3.23%

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Tongxin International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tongxin International

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its electric trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongxin International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongxin International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.