Reviewing Lennox International (NYSE:LII) & Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Tecogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lennox International and Tecogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.92 $408.70 million $11.19 25.91 Tecogen $33.43 million 1.01 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -19.43

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennox International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 9.95% -176.45% 17.78% Tecogen -8.93% -12.88% -7.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lennox International and Tecogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 3 10 2 0 1.93 Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennox International currently has a consensus target price of $252.79, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Tecogen.

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecogen has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennox International beats Tecogen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets, as well as rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

