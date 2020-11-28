Reviewing Diginex (EQOS) and Its Peers

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) is one of 162 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Diginex to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diginex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A -$840,000.00 -85.91 Diginex Competitors $1.07 billion -$68.99 million 7.16

Diginex’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex’s competitors have a beta of -0.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Diginex Competitors -26.14% -42.75% -7.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diginex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex Competitors 80 160 137 4 2.17

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Diginex’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Diginex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management brand name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

