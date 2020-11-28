Reviewing Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -11.46, meaning that its stock price is 1,246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Commerce Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.88 $10.00 million N/A N/A Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 2 0 2.14 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $56.82, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Commerce Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

