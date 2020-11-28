Reviewing Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 50.01 -$6.43 million ($0.23) -4.63 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Paramount Gold Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Battle North Gold N/A -166.28% -57.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Gold Nevada and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Battle North Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paramount Gold Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.88%. Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 161.90%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Paramount Gold Nevada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

