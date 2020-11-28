Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Armata Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 45.82 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 494.04 -$19.48 million ($2.55) -1.24

Armata Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armata Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and Armata Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 249.94%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Armata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25% Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.74% -48.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Armata Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

