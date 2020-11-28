Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 900 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $3,594,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

