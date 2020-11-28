Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 150 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.