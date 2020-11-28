Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

