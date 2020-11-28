Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 192 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CX Institutional raised its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $128.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

