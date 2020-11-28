Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $97,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 235.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tesla by 746.2% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 136,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $585.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $598.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

