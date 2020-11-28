Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $67,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

