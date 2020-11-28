RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $171.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.