Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REMYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

