Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $120.22 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

