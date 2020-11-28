Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Insider Purchases £501,889.70 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,672 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,466.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

A number of research firms have commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

