Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Receives $4.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $411.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

