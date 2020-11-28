Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $23.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERRPF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.