Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Rapid7 worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.62.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $2,347,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $75.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

