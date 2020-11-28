Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $6.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank raised their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Range Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

RRC opened at $7.78 on Monday. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

