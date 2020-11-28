QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,958 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

