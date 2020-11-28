PutinCoin Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $61,939.42 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

