Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

