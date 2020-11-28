Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PROSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

